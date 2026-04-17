No Measles Vaccine Shortage, Vaccination to Begin April 20: Health Minister

Health Minister Sardar Md. Sakhaowat Hossain has announced that there is no shortage of measles vaccines in the country. He stated that the measles vaccination program will commence nationwide simultaneously on April 20.

He shared this information at a press conference held in the meeting room of the Ministry of Health at the Secretariat on Friday (April 17) afternoon.

The Health Minister said that the measles vaccination activities have started as per schedule, and there is currently no shortage of vaccines. Regarding the stock of syringes, he mentioned that there are sufficient syringes available until May 15. The process of procuring necessary syringes for the subsequent period is also underway.

He also stated that the government has taken advance preparations to tackle the dengue situation ahead of the upcoming season. To this end, hospitals across the country have been instructed to make necessary preparations.

Furthermore, considering the potential outbreak of tuberculosis, adequate arrangements for vaccines and antidotes have been made in advance, the Health Minister mentioned at the press conference.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the current government regarding vaccine supply. He stated that the previous government had not procured any vaccines, which consequently made it difficult for the current government to acquire these essential supplies urgently.

Accusing of obstruction to the government’s development activities, he said that a “vicious circle” is creating impediments to the implementation of good initiatives undertaken in the public interest. The Health Minister appealed to the media to play a responsible role during this time.