Tariq Rahman is sitting in a meeting with the chief advisor

BNP Chairperson Tariq Rahman is going to sit in a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting will be held on Thursday (January 15) at 4 pm at the Chief Adviser’s residence, Yamuna.

Earlier, on Wednesday (January 14) afternoon, a meeting of the 12-party alliance and nationalist like-minded alliance was held at the BNP chairman’s political office in Gulshan in the capital.

At the meeting, Tariq Rahman exchanged pleasantries with the leaders of the two alliances, inquired about them and exchanged views in a mutually cordial atmosphere.

On this side, it was a courtesy meeting, the media cell of BNP said, the meeting was held as part of political courtesy and mutual cooperation.

A 12-party alliance meeting was held with Tariq Rahman on Wednesday. Lion of the National Labor Party among the leaders of the alliance. Farooq Rahman, Gholam Mohiuddin Ikram of Jamiat Ulamae Islam Bangladesh, Maulana Abdul Karim of Islami Oikyajot, Shamsuddin Parvez of Bangladesh Kalyan Party, MA Basar of Bangladesh LDP, Abul Kashem of Islamic Party, Aminul Islam of United Liberal Party, Feroze Muhammad Liton of Progressive Nationalist Party (PNP) and others were present.

Then there was a meeting of like-minded alliance leaders. Among the alliance leaders were Jagpar Khandkar Lutfar Rahman, ATM Golam Mawla Chowdhury of Gana Dal, Barrister Nasim Khan of Bangladesh Muslim League, MN Shaun Sadeqi of Bangladesh NAP, SM Shahadat of Bangladesh Democratic Party, Mostafizur Rahman Mustafa of NPP, Khokon Chandra Das of Democratic League (DL), Abdullah Al Harun Sohail of NDP and others.

It is known that the alliance leaders highlighted their role in the past anti-fascist movement-struggle on the streets. Highlighting the BNP’s commitment to movement, election and government formation together in the past, they said, as a part of this, you have nominated some people from the coalition in the upcoming elections. Those who could not give nomination, they are not discouraged. We want, if BNP forms the government in the future, you will evaluate them properly.

Then Tariq Rahman said, you should work unitedly to make the grain of rice victorious in the upcoming elections as in the past. If BNP forms the government, you will be properly evaluated according to your merit.