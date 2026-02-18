Home » Explosion at Firecracker Shop in China Kills 12
Explosion at Firecracker Shop in China Kills 12

by newsdesk
At least 12 people have been killed in an explosion at a firecracker shop in China’s central Hubei province.

According to state media, a sudden explosion occurred at a firecracker shop in Xiangyang city of Hubei province on Wednesday (February 18) afternoon. Upon receiving the news, emergency rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. However, the exact cause of the explosion is still unknown. Authorities have stated that an investigation into the matter has begun.

Fireworks are an integral tradition in China’s Lunar New Year celebrations. However, every year during this festive season, various accidents related to fireworks use are reported. Experts believe that uncontrolled storage, careless handling, and non-compliance with safety regulations are the reasons behind these accidents.

Previously, on Sunday, eight people were killed and two injured in an explosion at a firecracker shop in the eastern Jiangsu province. Authorities had stated that the explosion was triggered by a resident setting off fireworks near the shop.

In light of these continuous accidents, the central government has issued a warning. In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said that fireworks remain the biggest risk factor during the Spring Festival. Authorities have urged strict adherence to safety regulations and called for further restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks.

Source: AP.

