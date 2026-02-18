Holy Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighted in Bangladesh, Fasting to Begin Tomorrow

The new crescent moon for the holy month of Ramadan of the 1447 Hijri year has been sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this Wednesday evening (February 18).

Consequently, the devout Muslims across the country will commence their fasting (Siyam or Roja) from tomorrow, Thursday (February 19). Tonight, Wednesday night, the first Tarawih prayers will begin in mosques after the Isha prayer, and the official observance of the first fast will start with the Sehri meal in the late hours of the night.

Sehri and Iftar Timetable 2026