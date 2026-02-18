ICC Reveals Why Bangladesh Will Directly Qualify for 2028 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh has secured its spot in the 2028 T20 World Cup. Liton Kumar Das and his team have earned their ticket to the tournament, to be held in Australia and New Zealand, based on their rankings.

A total of 12 teams, including Bangladesh, have confirmed their spots for the World Cup. Eight teams have qualified based on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. Co-host New Zealand is also among the confirmed participants. Australia, despite being eliminated from the group stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, received its ticket as a co-host.

The next three spots are determined based on rankings. Besides Bangladesh, the other two teams are Afghanistan and Ireland. Rankings will be considered up to March 9th. These three teams have no matches scheduled until then, meaning their positions will not change.