Family Card in One Hand, Laying Hands on Mother in the Other

Criticizing the BNP’s promise of providing family cards, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said, “A family card in one hand, laying hands on mothers in the other – keep your family card.”

He made these remarks as the chief guest at Jamaat’s election rally held at Bandar School and College grounds in Chittagong city on Monday (February 2) night.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated, “Those who lay hands on mothers are the ones who then offer family cards. That family card holds no value compared to my mother’s dignity. Mother’s honor comes first, then everything else. If you lay hands on a mother, fire will ignite. We shall uphold our mothers and sisters, Insha’Allah.”

He continued, “The youth who fought, their only demand was – ‘We Want Justice’. We want justice for all people in society. Those who refused to provide that justice had to leave the country. Do not try to intimidate the children of those mothers.”

Referring to the persecution of Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, “Torture began against us on October 28, 2006, through the Awami League’s lathi-baitha (sticks and oars). What they did after coming to power, the country knows. Since then, Jamaat-e-Islami, as the most persecuted party, has shown patience. It has stood by martyr families, flood-affected people, and distressed individuals.”

Criticizing another party, he said, “A party started extortion. I told their senior leaders – we were all oppressed, don’t become oppressors. Stop extortion. But they didn’t listen. In their pursuit of dominance, they themselves killed 234 of their own people. What will the country gain if they come to power?”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman alleged that Jamaat and their mothers and sisters are currently being threatened. “They lay hands on mothers, threaten to strip them of their clothes. Were they not born from a mother’s womb? If so, then they should first learn to respect their own mothers.”

Claiming that his social media ID was hacked in protest of extortion and abuse of women, he said, “Vile things were spread in my name. Allah is my witness, let alone uttering such filthy words, I do not even conceive of them. We will find out who is behind this, Insha’Allah.”

Addressing the youth, the Jamaat Amir said, “We will not disrespect the youth by giving unemployment benefits. We will train them to be the architects of nation-building. We aim to seat the youth as captains in the cockpit of the airplane named Bangladesh.”

He further added, “We want to build Bangladesh as a flower garden, uniting everyone regardless of religion or caste. Especially, maximum security will be ensured for mothers and sisters at home, while commuting, and at workplaces. If we cannot uphold the dignity of mothers, we will be ready to give our lives.”

The rally, presided over by Chittagong Metropolitan Jamaat Amir Nazrul Islam, was also addressed by central Naib-e-Amir ANM Shamsul Islam, Chittagong-9 constituency candidate Dr. AKM Fazlul Haque, Chittagong-10 candidate Shamsuzzaman Helali, Chittagong-11 candidate Shafiul Islam, former DUCSU GS SM Farhad, and other central and local leaders.

Earlier, the Jamaat-e-Islami Amir also spoke at separate rallies in Lohagara and Sitakunda.