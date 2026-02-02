Tarique Rahman: Those Who Disrespect Women Can Never Be Patriots

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has stated that the role of women in the garment industry and various other sectors is invaluable for keeping the country’s economy vibrant. He said that those who disrespect women, and resort to lies, can never be patriots or public servants. Rather, they are the ones attempting to obstruct the elections.

He made these remarks on Monday (February 2) at around 3 PM during a BNP election rally held at Jessore Upshohor Degree College ground.

Tarique Rahman said that hundreds of thousands of women in Bangladesh are keeping the wheels of the economy moving by working in the garment industry. Due to rising commodity prices, many women from lower-middle-class and middle-class families are working alongside their husbands to run their households. Yet, a political party is publicly insulting these working women.

Strongly criticizing the anti-women statements made by that political party ahead of the election, the BNP Chairman said that a party has openly declared that it does not believe in female leadership. Recently, a leader of that party used such vulgar words towards working mothers and sisters that it is shameful to even utter them. This is not just a disgrace to women, but to the entire nation.

He further added that those who talk about establishing Islam forget that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s wife, Hazrat Bibi Khadija (RA), was a successful businesswoman. Therefore, no one has the right to demean women’s professional lives.

Accusing that political party of deception, Tarique Rahman said that facing widespread criticism, they are now giving the excuse of their ID being hacked. However, experts have clearly stated that there is no possibility of an ID being hacked in this manner. By lying to the public before the elections, they are revealing their true character. He also alleged that they are trying to collect bKash numbers and voter ID numbers.

Tarique Rahman announced that if BNP forms the government, ‘Family Cards’ would be delivered to every household. He stated that through these cards, women would gradually be made self-reliant so that they do not have to depend on anyone. At the same time, he promised to introduce ‘Agriculture Cards’ for farmers.

Pledging to create IT parks and modern employment opportunities for the youth, he said that farmers would easily receive loans, fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides through the agriculture cards. He also declared that agricultural loans up to 10,000 Taka, including interest, for current farmers would be waived. Additionally, he promised to develop Jessore’s flower cultivation into a foreign exchange earning industry and restart the closed sugar mills in the southern region to create employment.

Furthermore, the BNP Chairman also announced arrangements for honorariums for Imams, Muezzins, and respected individuals of different faiths.

At the rally, he introduced 22 candidates from seven districts, including Jessore, who are contesting with the ‘sheaf of paddy’ symbol, and handed them their symbols, urging people to vote for them. He said, “Work for them until the 12th, and then they will work for you.”

The rally was presided over by District BNP President Advocate Syed Saberul Haque Sabu and conducted by District BNP General Secretary Delwar Hossain Khokon.

Also speaking at the event were BNP Vice Chairman Professor Nargis Begum, Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Acting Divisional Organizing Secretary for Khulna Anindya Islam Amit, along with central and local leaders.