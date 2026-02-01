Verdict in Ashulia Case of Six Burned Bodies Set for February 5

The tribunal has set February 5 for the verdict in the crimes against humanity case concerning the killing of seven people, including the burning of six bodies, in Ashulia during the July mass uprising. A three-member judicial panel, led by Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of International Crimes Tribunal-2, fixed this date on Sunday (February 1). The other two members of the panel are Justice Md. Manjurul Bachhid and Justice Noor Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

Earlier, on January 20, the arguments in this case concluded. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense, the tribunal kept the case awaiting a verdict (CAV). On that day, Prosecutor Mizanul Islam presented arguments on behalf of the prosecution. State Defense lawyers Md. Amir Hossain, Mirajul Alam, and Abul Hasan presented arguments on behalf of the defendants throughout the day.

There are a total of 16 accused in this case. Among them, eight have been arrested: Md. Abdullahil Kafi, former Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) of Dhaka District; Md. Shahiful Islam, former Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle); Arafat Hossain, then Inspector of DB; SI Malek; SI Arafat Uddin; ASI Kamrul Hasan; SI Sheikh Abjalul Haque; and Constable Mukul. The rest, including former Member of Parliament Saiful Islam, are absconding.

On August 21 of last year, Tribunal-2 framed charges against the accused in this case and ordered the commencement of the trial. At that time, seven of the eight present accused claimed themselves innocent. However, SI Sheikh Abjalul Haque pleaded guilty and also provided a statement as a state witness.

On July 2 of the same year, the court accepted the formal charges submitted by the prosecution. Along with the formal complaint, the prosecution attached 313 pages of other sources, 62 witnesses, 168 pages of documentary evidence, and two pen drives.

On August 5, 2024, six youths lost their lives due to police firing in Ashulia, Savar. Afterward, their bodies were placed in a police van and burned. During this brutal incident, one person was alive, but they did not let him live either. He was burned alive by pouring petrol. Additionally, one person was martyred the day before. On September 11 of the same year, a case alleging crimes against humanity in this incident was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal.