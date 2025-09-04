Home » Journalist Found Dead Hanging from Tree in Cox’s Bazar
Journalist Found Dead Hanging from Tree in Cox’s Bazar

The body of a journalist was recovered hanging from a tree in a mangrove grove near the tourism golf field adjacent to Cox’s Bazar beach on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amin Ullah (28), a resident of South Balukhali in Ukhiya upazila. He worked as a correspondent for the newspaper Dainik Praner Bangladesh and was also employed at the Friendship Field Hospital in the Rohingya camp.

According to fellow journalist Sh. M. Gafur, he last saw Amin Ullah around 9:00 pm on Wednesday near the Chattogram New Bridge area. At that time, Amin was accompanied by three unidentified youths. Later, he boarded a bus heading towards Cox’s Bazar.

Confirming the matter, Ilyas Khan, Officer-in-Charge of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station, said:

“Locals spotted the body hanging from a tree early in the morning. Police recovered the body and sent it to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. An investigation is underway.”

Police are yet to determine whether the incident was suicide or foul play.

