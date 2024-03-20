বাংলা
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Home District Five persons including four women killed in Gopalganj road accident
District

Five persons including four women killed in Gopalganj road accident

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil

At least five persons including four women on board a micro bus were killed as a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction rammed into it on Chagalchira-Domarkandi road at Maksudpur upazila of the district this morning.

“A Dhaka bound Global transport company bus coming from Barishal hit the microbus in the area around 10.30 am, killing five microbus passengers including its driver on board”, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashraful Alam of Maksudpur Police Station.

Of the deceased four female, one was so far identified as Salma Zaman, 35, hailed from Mirpur, Pallabi area in Dhaka as the age of other deceased passengers is supposed to be 50-55 years.

The accident also critically injured other three passengers of the microbus moving to Tekerhat from Dhaka.

On information, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, said Deputy Director of Madaripur Fire Service and Civil Defense Department Shafiqul Islam.

Police and local people said the bumper of the microbus was crushed in the accident.

