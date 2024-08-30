Ministries of Water Resources, Environment donate over Tk 93 lakh to CA’s relief fund

In a show of solidarity and support for flood victims across the country, Ministries of Water Resources and Environment, Forest and Climate Change have jointly donated Taka 93,24302 as relief assistance to the Relief and Welfare Fund of the Chief Advisor (CA).

Among the total amount, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry donated Taka 46.64 lakh while the Ministry of Water Resources contributed Taka 46.60 lakh, said an official release here today.

The donations were raised through single day’s salary contributions from the officials and employees of the respective ministries and their affiliated departments.