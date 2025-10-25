Home » Foreign experts from four countries to investigate airport fire: Home Adviser
National

Foreign experts from four countries to investigate airport fire: Home Adviser

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that experts from four foreign countries-England, Australia, China, and Turkey-have been invited to investigate into the devastating fire at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

“We have invited four countries to come for investigating to see if there was any mismanagement here,” he told journalists after inspecting the fire site at the airport.

The Home Adviser said they want specialists to come from England, Australia, China and Turkey to probe the fire. “They will find out the cause of fire and the people responsible for the incident through investigation,” he added.

He said the four fire fighting engines of the Civil Aviation reached the site within 30 seconds of the fire breaking out, while the Fire Service and Civil Defence teams arrived within 20 minutes.

He also said that the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials. The flammable materials and surrounding situation of that time were the causes for taking time in bringing the fire under control, he said.

Asked about the failure to douse the flame quickly, the Home Adviser said they did not fail as they brought the blaze under control successfully. It took much time than you expect, he said.

The airport was made operative within several hours at 9:00pm on Saturday.

The blaze, which originated at the Cargo Village—where imported goods are stored—around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, was brought under full control after nearly 27 hours of frantic efforts at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday.

The Home Adviser reiterated that they are now working to decrease the passport fees for the remittance warriors.

You may also like

Govt committed to implementing state reforms in line with July Charter: Adilur

Next election a major step for Bangladesh’s democracy: German envoy

Hasina’s crimes against humanity proved beyond doubt: Attorney General

Hasina’s crimes against humanity case: Verdict looms on November 13

Canada hails ‘July Charter’, reaffirms support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

Court orders to identify, take legal action against pornography-related groups, admins

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More