National

Govt committed to implementing state reforms in line with July Charter: Adilur

by newsdesk
by newsdesk

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan today said the interim government is pledged bound to implement state reform initiatives and transform Bangladesh into a “New Bangladesh” in line with the July National Charter and the July Declaration.

“July has changed Bangladesh in just 36 days…We are determined to implement necessary state reforms in line with July National Charter and July Declaration,” told a seminar titled ‘ Gum Nikristo Fascibadi Shasoner Hatiyar’ at the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Auditorium this morning.

The seminar was organised on the occasion of unveiling the cover of a book named ‘Aynaghorer Sakkhi:Gum Jiboner Aat Bochor’ is written by Barrister Mir Ahmed Bin Quashem Arman depicting the incident of his detained life.

Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) and Procchod Prokashon jointly organised the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser said the era of fascist rule has ended through the sacrifice of hundreds of martyrs and the struggles of many who are still recovering from their wounds.

“Today, Bangladesh stands at a new juncture. Those who were once victims of enforced disappearance can now speak out. We did not know where they were, as the fascist regime had silenced and imprisoned Bangladesh itself,” he said.

He said the country has now emerged from that darkness of extrajudicial killings and unlawful oppression. Efforts are underway to establish the rule of law and ensure justice for victims and the oppressed, he said.

In this connection, he said the trial process against perpetrators has already begun and the people who suffered injustice will see the end of wrongdoings.

Stressing the spirit of the July Declaration, Adilur Rahman emphasized that the transformation toward a new Bangladesh remains an ongoing struggle. “Even though fascism has been defeated, it often tries to return. We must stay united to continue this fight, regardless of our differences,” he added.

He urged all citizens and political forces to uphold unity and work together to sustain the country’s democratic and reformist journey.

DUCSU VP Abu Shadik, Barrister Mir Ahmed Bin Quashem, Aynaghar victim Abdullah Aman Azmi and other DUCSU leaders spoke at the event.

