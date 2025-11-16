Forensic tests to identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard begin on Dec 7: LGRD adviser

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan today said the international forensic experts will arrive here on December 5 and forensic tests of the July martyrs buried in Rayerbazaar mass graves will start from December 7.

The LGRD adviser told journalists after visiting the mass graves of martyrs of the July Uprising 2024 at the graveyard adjacent to the Rayerbazaar Martyred Intellectuals Memorial today, said a release this evening.

He said the temporary morgues and camps will be set up in Rayerbazaar from where the activities will be conducted by the national and international forensic experts.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will work as the implementing agency for this activity, he added.

Subsequently, the adviser also inspected the grave-building activities of the July martyrs of the same design.