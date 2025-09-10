Former Chief Justice Khairul Haque Sent to Jail in Plot Corruption Case

Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has been shown arrested and sent to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over allegations of misusing power and providing false information to obtain a 10-katha plot in the capital.

On Wednesday (September 10), Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court Acting Judge Ibrahim Mia passed the order after a hearing.

Khairul Haque was produced before the court earlier in the day, where both prosecution and defense lawyers presented arguments. His lawyer, Monayem Nabi Shahin, sought bail, but the prosecution opposed it. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail petition and ordered him to be sent to jail.

The case was filed on August 6 by ACC Deputy Director Abdullah Al Mamun, naming Khairul Haque and seven others as accused.

Other accused in the case include: former RAJUK Chairman Engineer Md. Nurul Huda, Member (Finance & Estate) A.I.M. Golam Kibria, Member Md. Abu Bakkar Sikder, Member (Planning) Md. Anwarul Islam Sikder, Member (Estate) Akhtar Hossain Bhuiya, former Joint Secretary and Member (Development) M. Mahbubul Alam, and Member (Administration & Land) Nazmul Hai.

According to the case statement, Khairul Haque already owned a six-story ancestral house on nearly 18 kathas of land on Education Extension Road No. 2 (Nayem Road) in Dhaka. Despite this, while serving as Chief Justice, he allegedly abused his authority by submitting a false affidavit to obtain a 10-katha plot from RAJUK, violating Rule 13 of the Dhaka Improvement Trust (Allotment of Lands) Rules, 1969.

He allegedly breached the terms of allocation with direct assistance from RAJUK officials, evading interest payments and submitting installments five years late—after his retirement—without paying the required interest.

Earlier, on July 24, Khairul Haque was arrested from a house in Dhanmondi by the Detective Branch (DB) of police. He was first shown arrested in a teenage murder case, later in a case over alleged verdict forgery filed with Shahbagh Police Station. Since then, he has remained in jail.