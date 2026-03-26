Prime Minister: ‘Want to Further Strengthen the Armed Forces’

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed his resolve to further strengthen the armed forces. He expressed this commitment on Thursday (March 26) afternoon while speaking with high-ranking officials of the armed forces at the National Parade Ground of the Old Airport in Agargaon.

The Prime Minister said, “I am also a child of an armed forces family. We want to make the armed forces even stronger. We want to fulfill the very purpose for which armed forces are formed in any country, and we want everyone to be able to work for the nation.”

Earlier in the morning, on the occasion of Great Independence and National Day, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inspected the parade at the National Parade Square of the Old Airport in the capital. On this day, when he arrived at the parade ground around 9:55 AM, he was greeted by the Minister for Liberation War Affairs, the State Minister, and the chiefs of the three services.

After a long hiatus of eighteen years, the traditional parade returned on March 26, the Great Independence Day. On this day, the country’s defense capabilities were showcased on land and in the sky with the participation of the Army, Navy, and Air Force at the National Parade Ground. Along with the Army, Navy, and Air Force, members of various law enforcement agencies also participated in the parade. The main parade commenced with the parade commander entering on horseback.

This year’s parade featured the participation of armored, artillery, signals, East Bengal, air defense, services, para commando, naval, and modernized infantry contingents. Additionally, paratroopers descended from the sky carrying the national flag. The Air Force also presented various strategic displays.

Notably, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid tribute at the National Memorial in Savar at 6 AM on Thursday, on the occasion of Great Independence and National Day. Afterwards, he visited the graves of Liberation War Sector Commander Bir Uttom Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman laid wreaths and recited Surah Fatiha there.