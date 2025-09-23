Home » Gold Price Rises Again — What’s the New Price per Vori
Gold Price Rises Again — What’s the New Price per Vori

by newsdesk
The price of gold has gone up again in the domestic market. This time, the increase is BDT 1,889 per vori. As a result, the new price of one vori has broken previous records and now stands at BDT 191,196.

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) announced the price hike on Monday night, 22 September. The new rates will take effect from Tuesday, 23 September.

For 22-carat gold, the price per vori increases by BDT 1,889, making it BDT 191,196. For 21-carat gold, the price is raised by BDT 1,796, now standing at BDT 182,495 per vori. For 18-carat gold, the increase is BDT 1,540, bringing the new price to BDT 156,426 per vori. For the traditional method (“Sonaton”) gold, the price is up by BDT 1,318, making the rate BDT 129,797 per vori.

Despite the increase in gold prices, the price of silver remains unchanged. Silver was last adjusted on 16 September.

