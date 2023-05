The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has decided to run metro rail from 8am to 8pm from 31 May instead of the current schedule from 8am to 2pm.

The change has been made keeping the facilities of the office going people in mind, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said this during a press conference held at the conference room of Probashi Kallyan Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.