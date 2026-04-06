Glasgow 2026: Is Bangladesh Staring at a Medal-Less Performance?

Masudur Rahman, Staff Reporter: When the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games begin, it is likely to be the least exciting event for Bangladeshi sports enthusiasts in decades. Almost all the events that were Bangladesh’s primary hopes for winning medals have been cut from Glasgow’s condensed list, citing cost reduction. Consequently, for Bangladeshi athletes in these upcoming ‘mini’ Commonwealth Games, the struggle is now merely about survival.

The exclusion of shooting and cricket is a major blow for Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s achievements in the history of the Commonwealth Games are not extensive. So far, representatives of the red-and-green have won a total of 8 medals, all of which came from shooting. Yet, like the last edition, shooting has again been excluded from the list.

Additionally, cricket was another major medal hope for Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh did not participate in women’s cricket at the Birmingham 2022 Games, the country’s recent improvement in the T20 format was inspiring medal dreams. However, with cricket’s exclusion from Glasgow, that possibility has also been dashed. Where faint hope remains: Among the 10 disciplines, Bangladeshi athletes are now primarily relying on three events:

1. Weightlifting: After shooting, Bangladesh’s most consistent performance in the Commonwealth Games has come from weightlifting. Only if Mabiya Akter Simanta or the new generation of weightlifters can perform a miracle, will it be possible to see a medal.

2. Athletics: Bangladesh holds some hope in the 100-meter sprint through the fastest man, Imranur Rahman. Although winning a medal among world-class athletes is extremely difficult, a good performance in the heats or reaching the final would be a significant achievement for Bangladesh.

3. Boxing: The boxing event has been included in Glasgow. If Bangladeshi boxers receive advanced training, there is a faint possibility of a surprise from this category.

Bangladesh’s Medal Journey and Current Reality:

Total Medals Acquired: 8 (2 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze)

Sole Source of Medals: Shooting (Excluded this time)

Latest Success: Silver medal in Shooting in 2018

Current Areas of Hope: Weightlifting, Athletics, and Boxing.

Foreign Training vs. Local Preparation: According to sports analysts, with shooting and cricket excluded, Bangladesh’s focus should now shift to other sports. Without long-term preparation, especially by bringing in foreign coaches for sports like 3×3 basketball or gymnastics, there is a strong risk of returning empty-handed from Glasgow.

Glasgow 2026 is a major test for Bangladesh. With our traditional medal-winning avenues closed, this is the best time to prove ourselves in new events. However, reality suggests that unless some miraculous success occurs, 2026 could be the most disappointing edition for Bangladesh.