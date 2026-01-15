Gold is being sold at the highest price in history, how much is it today?

Gold has broken all the records of history in the market of the country. This time, Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) has set the price of a 22 carat gold bar by 2 thousand 624 taka to 2 lakh 34 thousand 680 taka.

Gold is being sold at this new price from Thursday (January 15). This is the highest price of gold in the country’s history.

Earlier, Bajus announced the new price of gold in a notification on Wednesday (January 14) night.

It is said in the notification, the price of acid gold (pure gold) has increased in the local market. As a result, the new price of gold has been fixed considering the overall situation.

According to the new price, the price of 22 carat gold per bari (11.664 grams) is Tk 2 lakh 34 thousand 680 in the country’s market. Besides, 21 carat filled gold is Tk 2 lakh 24 thousand 7, 18 carat filled gold is Tk 1 lakh 91 thousand 989 and traditional gold is sold at Tk 1 lakh 57 thousand 231.

Bajus also said in the notification that the selling price of gold must be compulsorily subject to government-mandated 5 percent VAT and Bajus-mandated minimum wage of 6 percent. However, the wages may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewelry.

Earlier, Bajus last adjusted the price of gold in the domestic market on January 12 this year. On that day, the organization increased the price by 4 thousand 199 rupees to 2 lakh 32 thousand 55 rupees per 22 carat gold.

Furthermore, the price of gold per 21 carat fill is Tk 2 lakh 21 thousand 499, the price of gold per fill 18 carat is Tk 1 lakh 89 thousand 890 and the price of gold per traditional method is fixed at Tk 1 lakh 56 thousand 881. On January 13 and 14, gold was sold at this price in the country’s market.

All in all, the price of gold has been adjusted for the 7th time in the first 15 days of this year. Among them, the price has been increased by 5 points and reduced by 2 points. And last year 2025, the price of gold was adjusted 93 times in the country’s market, where the price was increased 64 times and decreased 29 times.