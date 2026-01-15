Good news for employees, 3 days holiday is coming in 2 phases

In the first part of February, the government employees are going to get three consecutive days off in two phases with a gap of one week. According to the official holiday calendar, this long holiday has been created in conjunction with the weekend as the holy Shabbat and the election day of the National Assembly falls on Thursday.

According to the list of public holidays, Holy Shabbat is likely to be observed on February 4 (Wednesday). If Shabbat is held on that day depending on the sighting of the moon, the next day, February 5 (Thursday), will be declared a public holiday by executive order. The next two days are Friday and Saturday on February 6 and 7 respectively, so the government employees will enjoy three consecutive days off at the beginning of the month in addition to the weekend.

Exactly a week later, another similar holiday opportunity is brewing. National Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 12 (Thursday). On the occasion of the election, there will be a general holiday on that day. As the next two days are Friday and Saturday on February 13 and 14, the government officials and employees are getting three consecutive days off that week as well.

As a result, in the first half of February, the government employees are getting a total of six days long leave in two phases with a gap of just one week. It is known that many people are planning to travel with family or take care of personal work during this time.

However, the authorities concerned said that as the date of Shabbat Barat depends on the sighting of the moon, the final decision of the holiday will be effected accordingly. Besides, the offices providing emergency services will be outside the scope of this holiday.