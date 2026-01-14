Shakib opened his mouth on the Mustafiz issue

It is not yet clear whether Bangladesh will play in the 2026 World Cup or not. The uncertainty began earlier this month, when Mostafizur Rahman was ruled out of the IPL. Recently, Shakib Al Hasan has opened up about this issue. In an interview, he said, the omission of Mustafiz is very sad.

Kolkata Knight Riders signed Mustafiz for Rs 9.20 crore in the IPL auction. But due to threats from extremists, KKR was forced to release him on the orders of BCCI.

Saqib said, “It is very disappointing from a player’s point of view. It is definitely a pity not to play after such a big auction.”

He further said that there was no scope for BCB or ICC to intervene in this matter. Shakib said, “The rules of the country where the tournament is held. They can do whatever they want. If you look at BPL, all the rules and conditions are given in the contract. BCB also has the power to change the rules as needed, but Mustafiz had nothing to do in that case. Even BCB or ICC could not do anything here.”

But BCCI could have handled the matter well, said Shakib. He said, ‘Since it is a domestic tournament. No one else has the power to lend a hand here. Here they can do whatever they want. That is one aspect. Secondly I think it could have been handled better. Why they didn’t do that is their business or they can say better. But very disappointing for Mustafiz.’