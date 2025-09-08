Actress Anushka Arrested for Forcing Newcomers into Prostitution

Actress Anushka Moni Mohan Das Arrested for Forcing Newcomers into Prostitution in India

Indian Bengali cinema has been rocked by controversy after actress Anushka Moni Mohan Das, also known as Moon Das, was arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Police allege that she lured and forced aspiring newcomers into prostitution. The shocking arrest has raised serious concerns within the film industry.

The glamour of Bengali cinema has been shaken by the arrest of actress Anushka Moni Mohan Das. The 41-year-old actress was taken into custody from Maharashtra’s Thane district on September 5, following allegations of involvement in a sex racket targeting young newcomers in the entertainment industry.

According to Indian media reports, police acted on a tip-off and deployed two undercover officers posing as clients. On September 3, Anushka arranged a meeting with them at a shopping mall in the Kashimira area near the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway.

During the operation, police caught her red-handed while accepting money from the undercover clients. Authorities also rescued two other women, both of whom had previously worked in TV serials and Bengali films. These victims have been relocated to a safe shelter home where they are receiving physical and psychological support.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madan Ballal, confirmed the arrest, stating: “We have detained Anushka Moni Mohan Das and rescued two actresses. An investigation is underway to determine if more individuals are linked to this racket.”

Charges have been filed under Section 143(3) of the Indian Penal Code for human trafficking, along with provisions of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

Anushka, widely known as Moon Das, described herself on Instagram and Facebook as a model, actress, Bollywood dance performer, and content creator. She has previously performed alongside celebrities such as Sunny Singh, Mika Singh, and Udit Narayan, and acted in Bengali films including “Loafer”. Her social media also features photographs with veteran Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee.

The arrest has sparked debate in the Indian film industry about exploitation and safety of young women entering show business.