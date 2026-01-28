Murder of Labor Leader: 5 Sentenced to Death, 4 to Life Imprisonment

In the murder case of Saidur Rahman Basu, former president of Gopalganj Motor Workers’ Union, five individuals have been sentenced to death, four to life imprisonment, and eleven to life imprisonment.

Judge Md. Rahibul Islam of Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 pronounced the verdict on Wednesday (January 28) afternoon in a case filed ten years ago. Each convicted defendant was also fined BDT 10,000.

Those sentenced to death are Bulbul Sheikh, Hedaet Sheikh, Tafsir Sheikh, Kibriya Al Kazi, and Jhantu Sheikh. The tribunal’s Public Prosecutor Abdur Rashid Molla confirmed the verdict, stating that the prosecution is also satisfied with the judgment.

On the night of February 17, 2016, a group of attackers seriously injured Saidur Rahman Basu by hacking and beating him as he was returning home to Moulvipara from the Kuaḍaṅga Motor Workers’ Union office in Gopalganj, before fleeing the scene. He succumbed to his injuries the following day while undergoing treatment at the National Orthopedic Hospital in the capital. Following the incident, his brother Rasu filed a murder case against 17 individuals.