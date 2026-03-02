Government Expresses Deep Concern Over Deaths of Two Bangladeshis in Middle East

In response to attacks by Israel and the United States, Iran has launched counter-attacks on US bases located in various Middle Eastern countries. In this context, the Bangladesh government has expressed deep concern over the escalating tension in the region and is closely monitoring the overall situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated this concern in a press release issued on Monday (March 2) regarding the overall condition of Bangladeshi expatriates residing in the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has already impacted the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, where two Bangladeshis have been killed and seven injured. Additionally, a Bangladeshi ship is currently stranded at Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates.

The press release stated that Saleh Ahmed, a resident of Barlekha upazila in Sylhet, died in the United Arab Emirates after being trapped under debris during an airstrike on a civilian establishment. Another Bangladeshi has been killed and three injured in Bahrain.

Furthermore, four Bangladeshis were injured in drone attacks near a civilian airport in Kuwait. They are: Aminul Islam from Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria; Robiul Islam from Santhia, Pabna; Masudur Rahman from Begumganj, Noakhali; and Dulal Mia from Chandina, Cumilla. They have received necessary medical treatment and are currently in stable condition.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed in the press release that the government is prioritizing the safety and security of its expatriate citizens. Embassies have been advised to remain vigilant for the protection of over 6 million Bangladeshis residing in the Middle East and to strictly follow the instructions of local authorities.

Moreover, Bangladesh’s ship ‘Banglar Joyjatra’ is currently stranded at Jebel Ali port, and the embassy is maintaining regular communication with the ship’s captain, as stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press release.