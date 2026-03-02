Iran Drones Strike Saudi Arabia’s Largest Oil Refinery

Iran’s Shahed-136 drone has struck Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil refinery. Following this attack, Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery.

Fire broke out at the facility after the attack. However, the fire was contained and quickly brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East. Recently, Iran has launched missiles and drones targeting Gulf countries and Israel. Previously, international airstrikes had occurred in the region. Amidst this volatile situation, the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery took place.

Ras Tanura is located in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia. It is operated by Saudi Aramco and is one of the world’s largest and most crucial oil export hubs. More than 550,000 barrels of crude oil can be refined here daily. Millions of barrels of oil are shipped to the global market daily from the adjacent export terminal.

The facility includes refining units, large storage tanks, a network of pipelines, and a significant port for international oil tankers. This location plays a major role in global energy supply, which is why it has strict security and advanced surveillance systems.

Ras Tanura is highly critical for oil exports to Asia, Europe, and the United States. Any disruption here could lead to an increase in crude oil prices in the international market and create instability in the global energy market.