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Nationwide Crackdown on Gambling and Drugs to Commence After April 30

by newsdesk
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Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed informed the Parliament that a coordinated nationwide operation will be launched against online gambling and drugs across the country after April 30.

He shared this information during his speech at the National Parliament session on Monday (April 27) afternoon.

The Home Minister stated that this initiative has been taken to protect the youth of the country, in line with electoral promises. He further announced that law enforcement agencies would conduct coordinated operations against online gambling, drug trafficking, and shisha lounges.

He emphasized, “There is no alternative to such activities to protect the youth.”

He added that intelligence surveillance has been intensified to ensure that illegal shisha lounges cannot resume operations by changing their names and addresses. Additionally, strict legal measures against those involved are continuously being pursued.

At this time, the Home Minister also reiterated the government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against gambling, online gambling, and drugs in the country, aimed at protecting the youth.

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