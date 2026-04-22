Government to Commence Paddy, Rice, and Wheat Procurement; Targets Set

The government is set to commence its paddy, rice, and wheat procurement drive for the current Boro season from May 3. This year, a total target of 1.8 million metric tons of paddy and rice, along with 50,000 metric tons of wheat, has been set for collection.

This information was disclosed at a press conference held after a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) on Wednesday, April 22.

During the meeting, it was announced that Boro paddy would be purchased at Tk 36 per kg, boiled rice at Tk 49 per kg, Atop (unboiled) rice at Tk 48 per kg, and wheat at Tk 36 per kg.

Salahuddin Ahmed, President of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee, stated that the procurement of paddy and wheat would begin on May 3 and continue until August 31. Rice procurement will start on May 15 and also run until August 31. The deadline may be extended if necessary.

He further informed that the national demand for rice in the country is approximately 42.4 million metric tons, which is close to the production volume. With favorable weather conditions this year, there is no major risk of disasters, leading to expectations that production might even exceed the target.

The government stated that adequate national reserves are being built to ensure food security, and procurement activities will continue as planned to achieve this goal.