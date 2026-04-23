Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Kill 5, Including Journalist

At least five people, including a journalist, have been killed in multiple Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon. The incidents have further escalated tensions, jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire ongoing in the country.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported that two people were initially killed on Wednesday in an Israeli attack on a car in the village of At-Tiri.

The Israeli army claimed it attacked two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had emerged from a military compound used by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. Later, in the same area, a journalist was injured and trapped under rubble in another airstrike on a building. Amal Khalil, a local media worker, was subsequently recovered dead.

Local sources reported that injured journalist Zeinab Faraj has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health alleged that the building where journalists had sought refuge was also targeted. Additionally, there were accusations of attacks on roads, hindering rescue efforts for the injured.

Lebanon’s Information Minister strongly condemned the attacks and called for ensuring the safety of journalists. However, the Israeli army claimed it does not target journalists and denied allegations of obstructing rescue operations.

Previously, three journalists were killed last month in an attack on a marked media vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Separately, on the same day, two more people were killed and several others injured in distinct attacks in the Yohmor al-Shaqif area of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s Counterclaim

Hezbollah stated that in retaliation for ceasefire violations, they targeted an Israeli military position with a drone attack. However, Israeli forces claimed they shot down the drone.

Tensions have persisted in the border area for several months. According to various sources, more than two thousand people have been killed in Lebanon due to continuous Israeli attacks.

Ceasefire Discussions

Discussions are underway, mediated by the United States, to extend the ceasefire set to end this Sunday. The Lebanese President stated that they would continue efforts to prolong the ceasefire period.

French Soldier Dies from Injuries

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a second French soldier, injured in an attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon last week, has died. He blamed Hezbollah for the incident. The soldier, Chief Corporal Anicet Girard, was seriously injured on April 18 and died on Tuesday after being transferred to France.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated that preliminary assessments indicated the attack was carried out by non-state actors, likely from Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group, however, denied involvement in a statement.

Source: Al-Jazeera