Trump Extends Ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran. He also stated that the blockade on Iranian ports will continue.

He mentioned that at Pakistan’s request, the United States will prolong the ceasefire with Iran while maintaining the blockade on Iranian ports. Source: BBC.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said, “The Iranian government has severely collapsed – which was not unexpected.”

The US President stated, “At the request of Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, we have been asked to suspend the attack on Iran so that their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

Trump further added, “I have instructed our military to continue the blockade and to remain prepared and capable in all other respects. I am extending the ceasefire until a proposal is submitted and discussions reach a decision.”

According to analysts, this extension of the ceasefire could primarily be a strategy to manage diplomatic pressure. Barbara Slavin, an analyst at the Stimson Center, stated that the war did not progress as expected, and the US might need to re-evaluate its position in the current situation.

Overall, despite the ceasefire extension, the crisis is not entirely resolved due to lingering disagreements on strategic issues, including the Strait of Hormuz. Attention now turns to potential discussions where the next course of action may be determined.