Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Dhaka sends diplomatic note to Delhi to repatriate Hasina: Touhid
National

Dhaka sends diplomatic note to Delhi to repatriate Hasina: Touhid

by Mir Shakil
Bangladesh foreign ministry has served a diplomatic note to the Indian government to send back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka.

“We sent a note verbal (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for judicial process,” foreign adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters at the foreign ministry this afternoon.

Earlier in the morning, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam said that his ministry has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking it to facilitate the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

“We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway,” he told reporters responding to a query.

   

The adviser also said an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India already exists, and the former prime minister, who fled to India, could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treaty.

