Apologise to the nation for misdeeds, Shafiqul to AL

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today asked the Awami League (AL) to apologise to the nation for its involvement in barbaric killings during the July uprising.

Shafiqul made the call while responding to a question at a media briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy here.

When asked about the government’s position on the AL’s political programme in February, the press secretary said the interim government represents the people of Bangladesh, so it will not give any chance to any attempts to push the country towards violence.

“If the killers hold any protest or gathering, the people of Bangladesh will give a strong reply to it,” he said.

He said if the AL wants to do politics, it must face trial on charges of mass killing and they (AL) must apologise publicly.

“If they want to do politics, they must bring a clean image,” he added.

Replying to another query, Alam said, “Is any leader or worker of the Awami League regretful for the genocide?” Did they seek apology for this?..71 children were killed; they were shot from helicopters. Not a single one of them repented or apologised.”