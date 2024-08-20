বাংলা
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
National

Former PM Khaleda Zia’s bank accounts unfrozen after 17 years

by Salauddin
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has instructed banks to unfreeze the accounts of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia 17 years after her accounts were frozen in 2007.

The Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) has already issued a note that will be sent to all financial institutions today, NBR sources said.

In August 2007, the NBR’s CIC directed banks to freeze the accounts of the BNP chairperson based on a recommendation of a panel formed during the then caretaker government, said a senior official of the NBR.

Since then, her accounts have remained blocked although the BNP on several occasions demanded unfreeze the accounts of the former premier.

   

The latest move came weeks after a student-mass uprising toppled ex-PM Sheikh Hasina on August 5, ending the Bangladesh Awami League’s 15-year rule.

