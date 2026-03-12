Home » President Administers Oath to Speaker and Deputy Speaker
FeaturedPolitics

President Administers Oath to Speaker and Deputy Speaker

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 2 views

President Md. Shahabuddin has administered the oath of office to Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, elected as the Speaker of the Thirteenth National Parliament, and Barrister Kaiser Kamal, elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The oath-taking ceremony was completed at the President’s Office in the National Parliament after 12 PM on Thursday.

First, Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was administered the oath as Speaker. Subsequently, the President administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal.

Through this, the formal assumption of leadership responsibilities for the Thirteenth National Parliament has been completed, paving the way for the organized conduct of parliamentary proceedings.

You may also like

Iran Causes Major Disruption to Israeli Radar System

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Elected as Speaker

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Preside Over the Inaugural Session of Parliament

Chattogram Port’s Agreement with Foreign Company Declared Valid

Be Prepared for Oil Prices to Hit Tk 24,000

Prime Minister Calls for Preventive Measures Against Dengue-Chikungunya

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More