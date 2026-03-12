President Administers Oath to Speaker and Deputy Speaker

President Md. Shahabuddin has administered the oath of office to Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, elected as the Speaker of the Thirteenth National Parliament, and Barrister Kaiser Kamal, elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The oath-taking ceremony was completed at the President’s Office in the National Parliament after 12 PM on Thursday.

First, Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was administered the oath as Speaker. Subsequently, the President administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal.

Through this, the formal assumption of leadership responsibilities for the Thirteenth National Parliament has been completed, paving the way for the organized conduct of parliamentary proceedings.