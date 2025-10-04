Hamas announced Friday that it is ready to begin immediate negotiations to free Israeli hostages and bring an end to the nearly two-year-long Gaza war, in line with a new 20-point peace proposal unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The plan, presented Monday at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to halt hostilities, secure the release of hostages, and lay the foundation for Gaza’s reconstruction under international supervision. Netanyahu expressed cautious support for the proposal.

Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan: Key Highlights

The following are the main elements of the plan, as released by the White House:

Demilitarized Gaza:

Gaza will become a deradicalized, terror-free zone posing no threat to neighboring countries. Reconstruction and Relief:

Gaza will be redeveloped to improve living conditions for its people, who have suffered for decades. Immediate Ceasefire:

Upon mutual acceptance, hostilities will end immediately. Israeli forces will halt military operations and withdraw to agreed lines in preparation for a hostage release. Hostage Release Within 72 Hours:

All Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, will be returned within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance of the plan. Prisoner Exchange:

After the release of hostages, Israel will free 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023 — including all women and children. For every Israeli hostage’s remains returned, Israel will release the remains of 15 Gazans. Amnesty and Safe Passage:

Hamas members who renounce violence and surrender their weapons will receive amnesty. Those wishing to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to designated countries. Humanitarian Aid Surge:

Immediate large-scale aid will flow into Gaza to restore infrastructure, hospitals, bakeries, and essential services, matching the January 19, 2025 humanitarian aid agreement. Aid Oversight:

Distribution of aid will be handled by the UN, Red Crescent, and other neutral international bodies. The Rafah crossing will reopen under the same mechanism as the January 2025 agreement. Transitional Governance:

Gaza will be temporarily administered by a technocratic Palestinian committee, supervised by an international Board of Peace chaired by President Trump and including global leaders such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

This body will oversee reconstruction until the reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) is ready to assume control. Economic Development Plan:

A Trump-led economic initiative will convene experts behind successful Middle Eastern cities to design a modern, sustainable economic framework for Gaza’s recovery. Special Economic Zone:

A new economic zone will be created with preferential trade and tariff arrangements to boost growth and investment. Freedom of Movement:

No one will be forced to leave Gaza. Residents may freely stay, leave, or return. The plan encourages citizens to remain and rebuild a “New Gaza.” Hamas Excluded from Governance:

Hamas and all armed factions will be barred from participating in Gaza’s governance. All militant infrastructure — tunnels, weapons, and production sites — will be dismantled and permanently decommissioned under international monitoring. Regional Security Guarantees:

Arab and regional partners will guarantee Hamas’s compliance and ensure Gaza poses no threat to its neighbors or its people. International Stabilization Force (ISF):

A temporary ISF — with support from the U.S., Egypt, and Jordan — will deploy to Gaza to train and assist vetted Palestinian police forces, manage security, and prevent arms smuggling. Israeli Withdrawal:

Israel will not annex or occupy Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will gradually hand over control to the ISF and withdraw as security milestones are met, maintaining only a limited perimeter presence until Gaza is fully stabilized. Partial Implementation if Hamas Delays:

Should Hamas delay or reject the plan, redevelopment and aid operations will still proceed in the “terror-free” areas under ISF control. Interfaith Dialogue:

A new interfaith program will promote tolerance and mutual understanding between Israelis and Palestinians, emphasizing the shared benefits of peace. Pathway to Statehood:

Once Gaza’s redevelopment and PA reforms are complete, conditions will be created for a credible process toward Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood. Renewed U.S.-Brokered Dialogue:

The United States will establish direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians to outline a long-term “political horizon” for peaceful coexistence and regional prosperity.

A New Opening for Peace

The Trump peace plan represents Washington’s most ambitious diplomatic push in the region since 2020. While its implementation faces major political and logistical challenges, both Hamas and Israel have signaled tentative willingness to discuss its framework.

International mediators — including Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations — have welcomed Hamas’s readiness to engage, calling it a rare moment of opportunity to end one of the world’s most protracted conflicts.