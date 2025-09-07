Israel Bombs More High-Rises in Gaza City After Forced Evacuation Orders

Israeli forces have carried out fresh airstrikes on high-rise buildings in Gaza City. On Saturday (September 6), the 15-storey “Soussi Tower,” located in a central area, was destroyed after residents were given only a short notice to evacuate.

The Israeli military claimed the building was being used by Hamas for surveillance and military operations. Hamas rejected the allegation, saying the tower served as a safe shelter for civilians.

Residents were reportedly given only 30 minutes to an hour to leave, making it nearly impossible for many to gather belongings or relocate safely.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and Gaza’s government media office condemned the strikes, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting civilians to spread fear and displace families. They described the attacks on residential towers as a form of collective punishment and a humanitarian catastrophe.