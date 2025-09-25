Healthcare should not be left to money makers: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said healthcare should not be left to money makers.

“In the case of healthcare, it may be money making, very simple. Profit maximisation is behind them. So, healthcare gets derailed because of the money making approach,” he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks while speaking at the ‘UNGA High Level Working Session: Transforming Primary Healthcare-Bangladesh’s Blueprint’ here in the USA.

He mentioned that there was a tremendous opportunity for money making in the name of healthcare.

“We raised the very fundamental issue – medicine and healthcare should not be left to money makers. I am not saying that money makers are bad people. I am saying it should not be left alone to them,” Professor Yunus said.

Highlighting vaccine complications during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Adviser said vaccines were distributed in a very wrong way, while 10 countries of the world took about 80 percent of the vaccine production.

He also advocated for social business in the healthcare sector to solve social problems around the world.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, NCP leader Dr Tasnim Jara and BRAC executive director Dr Asif Saleh joined the event.