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Hijack Threat on Flight, Panic at Kolkata Airport

by newsdesk
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A state of alarm gripped Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata following a hijack threat. Panic spread throughout the airport on Wednesday (November 11) morning after a hijack threat surfaced concerning an Air India flight bound for Mumbai.

According to airport sources, concerned personnel discovered a threatening message written on the mirror inside the aircraft’s lavatory.

Reports indicate the threatening message was noticed as the aircraft was preparing for takeoff. Immediately after becoming aware of the situation, the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The aircraft was promptly moved to a safe location, where the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and specialized airport security personnel commenced a thorough search operation.

Every part of the aircraft is being meticulously examined to ensure the absence of any suspicious objects.

Meanwhile, police and security forces have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator(s) behind the threatening message and those involved.

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