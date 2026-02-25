Home Minister: Pilkhana Massacre to Receive Due Justice

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that due justice will be ensured for the Pilkhana massacre. He informed journalists of this on Wednesday (February 25) following an event organized at Dhaka’s Banani Military Graveyard, commemorating National Martyred Army Day.

The Home Minister said, “Today, we observed Martyred Army Day with state honors. The President and Prime Minister attended, as did relatives of the martyred families. Those who sacrificed their lives to protect Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty are eternally young, eternally radiant.”

He added that the Pilkhana massacre is considered one of the most brutal killings not only in Bangladesh but globally. Although the then-government formed an investigation committee to uncover the motive behind the incident, its findings are yet to be published.

The minister revealed that a national commission was formed during the interim government’s tenure, and its report is currently with the government. However, that government did not take effective steps to implement the report’s recommendations.

He affirmed, “We will not constitute a new investigation commission. The interim government had formed an investigation commission with appropriate individuals. The judicial processes concerning the recommendations in the commission’s report and the pending cases will be finalized. Other recommendations will be implemented in a phased manner.”

Addressing the families of the martyrs, the Home Minister vowed, “Due justice will be delivered for the Pilkhana massacre to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. This massacre was an attempt to weaken the army. Only those who do not believe in the country’s independence and sovereignty are capable of such acts.”