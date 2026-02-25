Home » Mostakur Rahman Appointed New Governor of Bangladesh Bank
Mostakur Rahman Appointed New Governor of Bangladesh Bank

by newsdesk
Mostakur Rahman has been appointed as the new Governor of Bangladesh Bank. He will succeed the current Governor Ahsan H. Mansur. This information was confirmed by sources at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday (February 25).

Mostakur Rahman was promoted from Additional Director to Director of Bangladesh Bank in May 2024. Prior to this, he served as an Additional Director at the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

As the new Governor, Mostakur Rahman will face significant challenges in ensuring the continuity of ongoing reform activities in the banking sector and maintaining financial stability.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur had succeeded the then-Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

