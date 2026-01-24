We Fought for Independence, We Won’t Leave the Country: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stated, “We fought for independence in this country, and we will not leave the country.”

He made these remarks during an election campaign at Kalitala Government Primary School grounds in Kandarpara, Auliapur Union, Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila, on Saturday morning (January 24).

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “The ‘Daripalla’ (Scales) symbol was against independence, so make the right decision in this election. Give us a chance to work. BNP has worked for the country after being in power five times in the past. BNP is a proven party; you all know BNP. If elected by your votes, the development of this area will be given the highest priority.”

Later, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir participated in election campaigns at Sonahar Bazar and Kochubari Bazar. During these campaigns, he said, “There are only two symbols in the country: ‘Nouka’ (Boat) and ‘Dhaner Shish’ (Sheaf of Paddy). Due to political reasons, ‘Nouka’ is not present now, so you should vote for ‘Dhaner Shish’.”

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also commented that the new ‘Daripalla’ (Scales) symbol belongs to an anti-independence party.