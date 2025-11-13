New Bangladesh’s journey started with sacrifices of July Revolution: Mahfuj Alam

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md. Mahfuj Alam today said that the journey of a new Bangladesh began through the sacrifices of the martyrs and the injured of the July Revolution in 2024.

“The spirit of this revolution is guiding us on the path of building a discrimination-free, just, and inclusive Bangladesh,” he said.

The adviser was addressing the prize-giving ceremony of Bangladesh Television’s (BTV) “Notun Kuri 2025” at Shapla Hall of the Chief Adviser’s Office.

He said, “Under the leadership of the Chief Adviser, as we are moving forward in the journey of a new Bangladesh, where BTV is also being granted autonomy as part of institutional reforms so that it can truly represent the country’s culture and heritage.”

“We want BTV to be the voice of all, not a tool of any party or political force,” he said, mentioning that BTV is being restructured with new reality shows and diverse programmes engaging participants of different ages and backgrounds.

“We hope this trend will continue in the future. From now on, BTV will belong to everyone, every party, and every citizen,” added the adviser.

About Notun Kuri, he said: “This event is not merely a cultural competition, rather it is a new horizon for the young generation of new Bangladesh.”

“Notun Kuri has emerged as a wonderful platform to showcase the dreams, creativity, and talent of the youth in the post-July Revolution Bangladesh,” he added.

He said that participants in Notun Kuri were selected through a transparent process from across the country, regardless of religion, region, or economic background. “These young people will carry the flag of new Bangladesh with their talent and hard work, advancing our culture, society, and civilization. They will build the discrimination-free, just, and inclusive Bangladesh that the martyrs and the injured of July aspired to.”

Mentioning that Bangladesh has been freed from the confinement of a single language, single culture, and single heritage, the Information Adviser said, “Bangladesh is a land of many cultures, many traditions, and many languages. For a long time, we could neither enjoy nor realize the beauty of this diversity.”

He added, “Many marginalized communities were deliberately excluded and had been left out of the nation’s cultural framework. As a result, fascism had taken root in our cultural space.”

Emphasizing on inclusivity, Mahfuj Alam said, “From now on, we want everyone –regardless of caste, religion, or ethnicity– to have a place in our cultural structure.

The strength of our culture will lie in inclusivity, diversity, and the unity of humanity.”

He continued, “Our civilization will reflect the rich and varied cultural heritage nurtured in the delta of Bengal. It is this confluence that makes Bangladesh unique, and we shall uphold that distinctiveness.”

Congratulating the winners and participants, the Information Adviser said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of Notun Kuri. I also congratulate all who have made it to this stage from different marginal regions of Bangladesh. Your talent, dedication, and innovation inspire us all.”