The Awami League will no longer be allowed to engage in politics: Ishraq

by newsdesk
Speaking at a gathering of freedom fighters and young members of the Liberation War generation held at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday afternoon, Dhaka-6 candidate Engr. Ishraq Hossain declared that the Awami League would no longer be allowed to engage in politics in Bangladesh.

He claimed that Sheikh Hasina is attempting to stop the election by using “secret terrorists.” Ishraq reiterated his vow that the Awami League will be prevented from continuing political activities in the country.

Calling for unity among their own supporters, he warned that division within their ranks would only weaken them. He emphasized that unless all parties involved in the July movement stay united, external forces will turn the country into a “tax-state.”

He stated that such a situation cannot be allowed to happen, insisting that all internal differences must be set aside and everyone must move forward together for the sake of the nation.

