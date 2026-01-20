Home » Interim Government Approves 4 New Police Stations
Interim Government Approves 4 New Police Stations

by newsdesk
The National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganization (NICAR) has approved proposals for the establishment of three new police stations named Purbachal North in Gazipur, Purbachal South in Narayanganj, and Matarbari in Cox’s Bazar, along with another new police station to be created by splitting Raipura in Narsingdi.

The 119th meeting of NICAR and the first meeting during the tenure of the interim government was held on Tuesday (January 20) afternoon at Jamuna, chaired by the Chief Advisor.

Six government advisors, including the Finance Advisor and the Advisor for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, along with 14 secretaries and senior secretaries, including the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary, were present at the meeting. A total of 11 proposals related to administrative reorganization were approved at this meeting.

In addition, a proposal to form two administrative divisions under the Ministry of Finance, named ‘Revenue Policy Division’ and ‘Revenue Management Division’, has been approved with the aim of increasing transparency, accountability, and dynamism in the government’s revenue collection management.

