India Recalls Diplomatic Families from Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

India is recalling the family members of its diplomatic officials working in Bangladesh due to security risks. News agency PTI reported that this decision was made at the central government level on Tuesday (January 20).

India’s main embassy, the High Commission, is in Dhaka. Additionally, assistant high commissions are located in Khulna, Rajshahi, Chattogram, and Sylhet. Family members of diplomats and other officials are being recalled from all these missions.

Officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that the High Commission, Assistant High Commissions, and all associated offices in Bangladesh will remain open as usual and continue normal operations. However, taking into account the current situation in Bangladesh, they are recalling the family members of all Indian diplomats and officials working in the country as a precautionary measure.

Bangladesh’s national election is scheduled to be held on February 12. India took this step just a few weeks prior to the election.

Sources: PTI, India TV