President: Nation Returns to Democratic Path Through Thousands of Sacrifices

President Mohammed Shahabuddin remarked that Bangladesh has once again returned to the path of democracy through the sacrifices of thousands of people. He stated that to build the Bangladesh envisioned by the martyrs, the nation must be rich in knowledge, science, and technology, and achieve economic self-sufficiency to establish a self-reliant state.

He made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the event organized on the occasion of National Jute Day 2026, held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Friday morning (March 6).

The President called for increased jute cultivation and addressed farmers, urging them to be more focused on jute farming by using advanced technology and high-yielding methods. This will further enhance the jute sector’s contribution to the national economy.

He urged entrepreneurs to come forward in innovating modern, high-quality, and usable jute products according to market demand. He also emphasized initiatives for producing and marketing low-cost jute bags.

Addressing the youth, the President stated that the creative young generation can further strengthen the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brand through startups and innovations. He also mentioned the opportunity to open new doors of possibilities by connecting with global e-commerce platforms.