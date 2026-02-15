Invitation to Heads of Government of 13 Countries for the New Government’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

The new government, under the leadership of BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, is set to take its oath next Tuesday (February 17). To attend the new cabinet’s oath-taking ceremony, Professor Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government, has extended invitations to the heads of government of 13 countries, including China, India, and Pakistan.

The Chief Advisor’s office of the interim government, the Ministry of Law, and multiple sources within the BNP, the party forming the government, confirmed this information to the media. A responsible official of the interim government confirmed the details on Saturday night (February 14).

It is understood that based on discussions with the policy-making leadership of the BNP, the party that won the 13th national parliamentary election, the interim government decided to invite the heads of government of these 13 countries.

Diplomatic sources indicate that the invited countries so far include China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan.

Notably, the oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet is scheduled to be held next Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad. Earlier, on February 12, the BNP alliance secured a supermajority, winning more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th national parliamentary election.

The individuals elected in the 13th national parliamentary election will take their oath on Tuesday, February 17. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A. M. M. Nasir Uddin will administer their oath in the morning on that day.