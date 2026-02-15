Holy Ramadan Inspires Foundation of Just, Welfare-Based Society: Chief Adviser

Interim government’s Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has extended greetings to all countrymen and Muslims worldwide on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The Chief Adviser urged everyone to uphold the sanctity of Ramadan.

The Chief Adviser made these remarks in a message issued today, Sunday, on the occasion of holy Ramadan.

He stated that the month of Ramadan is a month of self-restraint, sacrifice, empathy, and self-purification.

During this glorious month, through fasting, charity (Sadaqah), and worship, one not only achieves self-purification but also gains the opportunity to foster mutual empathy and harmony among all, attain the pleasure, proximity, and forgiveness of Almighty Allah.

Dr. Muhammad Yunus said, “The holy month of Ramadan inspires us, in our individual and national lives, to shun injustice, corruption, and unfairness, and to establish a just and welfare-based society. This month, alongside worship, imparts lessons in ethics and humanity through the practice of truthfulness, righteousness, honesty, and mutual empathy, and awakens everyone’s sense of responsibility towards the poor and deprived.”

He appealed to the countrymen, saying, “Let us be inspired by the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan, abandon extravagance, jealousy, and malice, and focus more on worship, reciting the Quran, supplication (dua), repentance (tawba), and good deeds to attain the pleasure of Almighty Allah, and uphold the sanctity of Ramadan.”

May Almighty Allah accept our fasting, prayers (salat), charity, and all good deeds, and grant us the divine guidance (tawfiq) to implement the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan in our lives.

“May Almighty Allah forgive and protect us all, and grant peace and prosperity to the country and the nation,” the Chief Adviser added.