PM Modi Unlikely to Attend BNP Government’s Swearing-in Ceremony

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to form the government after securing an absolute majority in the 13th national parliamentary election. The new government is scheduled to take its oath of office on Tuesday, February 17. Heads of state from other regional countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been invited.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the BNP government’s swearing-in ceremony. Hindustan Times reported on Sunday (February 15) that French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit India on February 17. A meeting between Modi and Macron is slated to take place in Mumbai on that day.

Macron will subsequently participate in the AI Impact conference in New Delhi, the capital of India. He will remain in India until February 19 before returning to his home country.

Who Will Attend the Oath Ceremony Then?

According to Hindustan Times, a high-ranking Indian official will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new government. The Vice-President or the Foreign Minister are the most likely attendees.

Following the BNP’s victory in the February 12 election in Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Tarique Rahman to congratulate him. He also confirmed his phone conversation with the BNP chief in a post on the social media platform X.

In his post, Modi wrote, “Delighted to speak with Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the spectacular victory in the Bangladesh elections.”

Emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations, the Indian Prime Minister stated, “As two close neighbours with deep historical and cultural ties, I reiterate India’s continued commitment to the peace, development, and prosperity of the people of both nations.”

Source: Hindustan Times