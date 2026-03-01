Iran Attacks Dubai Airport, 4 Injured

Iran has launched an attack on Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates. A portion of the roof of the airport’s passenger lounge was damaged.

A video circulating on social media shows the collapsed roof with debris scattered around. Smoke was also visible inside the lounge at the time.

Dubai’s media office reported that four people were injured in the incident. At the time of this event, Iranian attacks on US military bases across the Middle East were ongoing.

Al Jazeera news agency stated that they have verified the authenticity of the video.

Following a sudden exchange of attacks between Iran and the United States on Saturday, Iranian forces began targeting US military bases and infrastructure across the Middle East. However, the reason for the attack on Dubai Airport is not yet confirmed.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed the attack and stated that four people sustained minor injuries.